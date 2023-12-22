New banking hub to open in Ampthill after resident's request to fill a 'void'

The new banking hub will open in Ampthill.

A new banking hub in Ampthill will be located in the former NatWest premises in Church Street – but an opening date has not been confirmed.

The area was recommended for a banking hub following a request from a resident.

The hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday. There will also be a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub. Community bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week. They include:

Monday: NatWest

Tuesday: Barclays

Wednesday: Santander

Thursday: Lloyds

Friday: HSBC

Resident Ian Titman made a request for the hub to fill ‘the void’ left by bank closures.

He said: “When the last bank in Ampthill closed in June 2017 it left a big void in the town. When I heard that the Cash Access Group were looking to set up Banking Hubs I started the process of getting one in Ampthill and I have continued to pursue the opening of a Banking Hub since then, especially after the closure of the last bank in Flitwick.”

The team at Cash Access UK will begin work to get the new premises ready and will update the community on progress and an opening date as soon as they can. The Ampthill Banking Hub page on the Cash Access UK website will provide updates as works progress.Alistair Strathern, MP for Mid Bedfordshire has also welcomed the news. He said: “I’ll be continuing to work closely with Cash Access UK to bring forward the Ampthill hub, and support the rollout of many more much needed banking hubs.”

There are 31 Banking Hubs open across the country including a temporary Hub in Bury Park.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK, added: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the location for the Ampthill Banking Hub. The Hub will play a key role in providing access to cash and banking services to the local community. We will keep the community updated on our progress.”