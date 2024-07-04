New Banking Hub opens to fill void left by closure of banks in Ampthill and Flitwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Banking Hub, set up to protect people’s access to cash, has opened in Ampthill.

The hub, in Church Street, will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

It is the second hub to open in Bedfordshire restoring face-to-face banking services to fill the void left by the closure of banks in Ampthill and Flitwick.

Cllr Ian Titman, who will officially open the Hub on July 11, said: “When the last bank in Ampthill closed in June 2017 it left a big void in the town. When I heard that the Cash Access Group were looking to set up Banking Hubs I started the process of getting one in Ampthill and I have continued to pursue the opening of a Banking Hub since then, especially after the closure of the last bank in Flitwick.

A Banking Hub has been launched in Ampthill by AccessCash UK

“Ampthill was awarded the hub because of the large number of small and independent businesses in the town. However, it will also offer much-needed banking services to all the surrounding communities. Please visit the Banking Hub to find out more and to discuss any banking issues you may have.

“Thank you to Cash Access UK for providing this opportunity.”

Gareth Oakley, chief executive of Cash Access UK, said: “I’m happy to announce the opening of our Ampthill Hub, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services which are vital to both residents and businesses across the community.”

The Hub will also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub, as follows:

> Monday: NatWest

> Tuesday: Barclays

> Wednesday: Santander

> Thursday: Lloyds

> Friday: HSBC (coming soon).