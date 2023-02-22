New 60-apartment retirement community in Kempston is taking shape - and is set to open in the autumn

Work on a new retirement community in Kempston continues – as MP Mohammad Yasin visited to the site.

The community is being built on Manor Drive – and will include a homeowners’ lounge, coffee lounge, on-site restaurant, hair salon, therapy room, and activities studio, all of which can be used by homeowners as an extension of their own private apartment. A guest suite, equipped with a kitchenette and en-suite, will also be available for friends and family visiting overnight.

The Newells, an Adlington Retirement Living community specially designed for those over the age of 55, is set to complete in Autumn 2023 and is currently taking off-plan reservations.

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, and Mohammad Yasin MP at the construction site for The Newells in Kempston

Mr Yasin said: "It was a pleasure to visit the construction site of The Newells and meet the team. I know how important it is for people to be able to maintain their independence into retirement. This development will allow them to do that while living in the heart of our community. I look forward to returning and meeting new homeowners when the project is completed."

Alexandra Johnson, sales and marketing director for Adlington Retirement Living, added: “Health and well-being are at the heart of everything we do. We want our homeowners to thrive and feel their best and spend more time doing more of the things they love. We focus on creating positive experiences for all our homeowners, and that goes way beyond a retirement apartment.

“Well-being doesn’t mean the same thing to everybody. For some people, it’s about maintaining or improving physical wellness and staying physically active. For others, mental health and combatting loneliness is more important.

“Our vision is to empower the older generation to live a long, happy and healthy life. We do that by creating safe and secure environments with thriving communities, extensive facilities, and spacious, quality homes, providing an opportunity to enjoy retirement to the full.”

A 24-hour on-site support team will provide homeowners with added peace of mind and, if needed, optional tailored care packages. In addition to this, there will be a sophisticated emergency call system and a security video entry system to manage access.