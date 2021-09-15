Nearly 3,500 tonnes of glass recycled in Bedford in past year

Nearly 3,500 tonnes of high quality glass was collected from over 50 mini recycling sites across Bedford in the past year.

This means residents have saved over two million kg of carbon dioxide.

And Bedford Borough Council is encouraging people to keep up the good work and leave glass out of their black bin waste.

The bottle bank near Bedford Park

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to our local residents for recycling nearly 3,500 tonnes of glass locally. Glass is 100 per cent recyclable and can be endlessly recycled with no loss of quality.

“It’s really important that glass is kept separate from black bin waste and from other recyclables to allow us to recycle as much as possible.

“This Recycle Week - starting on September 20 - we are all being asked to ‘Step It Up’ and we are celebrating the efforts of local residents to recycle and do their part to waste less of our planet’s natural resources."