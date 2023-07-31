Nearly 2,000 take part in Race for Life at Bedford’s Priory Park and raise £150k

Were you there?

Thousands from across Bedford united against cancer at the weekend to take part in Race for Life and Pretty Muddy.

Mum-of-three, Diana Noel from Willington – who was diagnosed with the disease following a mammogram – was chosen as VIP to kick off the event at Priory Park.

As well as the 3k, 5k and 10k events on Sunday, hundreds of supporters completed the muddy obstacle course, Pretty Muddy on Saturday.

And – amazingly – a staggering £150,000 was raised.

Accountant Diana, 64, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year after receiving a routine letter to book a breast screening appointment.

Now well after surgery and radiotherapy, Diana is keen to encourage others to attend screening appointments for all types of cancer, when offered.

Diana said: “Going for my mammogram saved my life and whatever screening you’re asked to go for, do it. It’s not painful, it’s free and can save your life by picking up cancer at an earlier stage.”

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Bedford, said: “Race for Life Bedford rounded off our events for 2023 perfectly.

“Hundreds of men, women and children turned out to celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise. Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible.”

