Nearly 200 arrests made by Community Policing Team fighting crime in Bedford

Bedford Community Policing Team took the opportunity over the festive period to underline its role in helping to tackle anti social behaviour.

The team posted a Christmas Day message on their FB page wishing ’our communities in Bedford and surrounding areas’ a happy Christmas and New Year.

It underlined the Community Policing Team’s vital work cracking down on town centre crime which has included making186 arrests and 23 knife sweeps in 2024. It also referenced the opening of a new Police hub at Bedford Bus Station, making it easier for residents to come forward over any concerns they may have affecting their community, and the many community engagements carried out over the year.

It stated: “This year, we've worked on a number of priority issues for our residents, resulting in 186 arrests, 45 community protection notice warnings, 11 property closure orders and 23 knife sweeps.

One of the many community engagements organised by Beds Community Policing Team

“We've opened our new town centre policing hub at the bus station police surgery, worked on targeted problem solving related to anti-social behaviour and speeding, and held a number of community engagements including one at Bedford Hospital during December.

"We hope everybody has a safe and enjoyable festive period with family and friends, and we look forward to supporting you in 2025.”