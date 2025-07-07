Nearly 11,000 cases of anti-social behaviour recorded by Beds Police last year

A total of 10,856 anti-social incidents were recorded by Bedfordshire Police last year, a conference to mark ASB Awareness Week heard.

The event, hosted by Beds Police, brought together key partners to share knowledge, strengthen collaboration, and address the impact of ASB on individuals and neighbourhoods.

The event, held on Tuesday (July 1), was officially opened by Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy, who emphasised the real-world consequences of anti-social behaviour.

He said: “In 2024-25, Bedfordshire Police recorded a total of 10,856 ASB incidents. But behind each of our anti-social behaviour cases there is a victim -someone whose quality of life is being affected by the actions of others.

“That’s why it’s important for us to prevent ASB and deal appropriately with those committing it, to create safer spaces for the residents of Bedfordshire to live and work. Tackling ASB is central to our mission to serve and protect the public.”

The conference also featured talks from Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard, alongside professionals from Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and Luton Council.

Representatives from local charities, emergency services, and other community safety organisations also took part. The event featured presentations of case studies, best practice, and opportunities to improve multi-agency responses to anti-social behaviour.

Victims’ Commissioner Baroness Helen Newlove, also delivered a powerful keynote speech via a live link.

Baroness Newlove, whose husband Garry was murdered in 2007 as a result of escalating and unchecked anti-social behaviour in her neighbourhood, believes he could still be alive today if police and partners had effectively tackled the issues affecting their neighbourhood.

She said more needed to be done to understand and tackle ASB. “ASB, when it goes unchecked, can have such devastating consequences. Partnership working is the only way forward.

“The scale of the impact is derived from the continuous nature of the conduct – it is day in, day out, like a dripping tap.

“But when police and partners listen and engage, you are transforming that victim’s experience, and giving a glimmer of light to those drowning in a sea of darkness.”

The timing of the conference is significant, as summer months traditionally see a spike in reports of anti-social activity across Bedfordshire.

Community Policing lead Superintendent Hob Hoque, who organised the conference, said: “This collaborative initiative is part of our wider Community Policing campaign to promote awareness and drive meaningful action, alongside partners, during ASB Awareness Week and the whole of our summer partnership plan, under the banner of working #TogetherForBedfordshire.”

