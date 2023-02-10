Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at next election
“I’m now off … I’ve just said it out aloud
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries is stepping down at the next general election.
She made the announcement on her Talk TV show – blaming the lack of cohesion of the Conservatives, the sheer stupidity of her colleagues and the booting out of Boris Johnson.
She said: “I’m now off, my gosh, I’ve just said it out aloud, there’s no going back now.”
As always, Dorries’ news received a mixed reaction on Twitter.
While some Tweeters agreed with the controversial Mid Bedfordshire MP about the treatment of the disgraced former Prime Minister, others were less charitable.
One said: “Nadine Dorries resigning by complaining about infighting is a level of irony that is only viewable from space.”
While another said: “Technically, Nadine Dorries shouldn’t be announcing her resignation as an MP on her TV show, because hosting her TV show breaks the Ministerial Code.”