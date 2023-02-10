Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at next election

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries is stepping down at the next general election.

She made the announcement on her Talk TV show – blaming the lack of cohesion of the Conservatives, the sheer stupidity of her colleagues and the booting out of Boris Johnson.

She said: “I’m now off, my gosh, I’ve just said it out aloud, there’s no going back now.”

As always, Dorries’ news received a mixed reaction on Twitter.

While some Tweeters agreed with the controversial Mid Bedfordshire MP about the treatment of the disgraced former Prime Minister, others were less charitable.

One said: “Nadine Dorries resigning by complaining about infighting is a level of irony that is only viewable from space.”