"My life changed forever because of a drink driver" Biker's stark warning after he was nearly killed on A421 near Bedford

A biker who almost died after being hit by a drink driver has shared his story in the hope it makes others think twice before getting behind the wheel under the influence.

Connor Gosling, 37, was test-riding a Kawasaki Ninja on the A421 near Bedford on November 6, 2021 when a Vauxhall Corsa joined the dual carriageway – driving the wrong way down the exit ramp and smashing head-on into him.

Connor was left with life-threatening injuries including a severe thigh fracture and multiple facial fractures. Part of his femur had to be removed – and he faces more gruelling surgery due to ongoing complications.

The driver, Alexandra McGarthland, of Wootton, was twice over the drink-drive limit. She later admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit. In August 2022, she was jailed for two years and banned from driving for five years.

Connor with his scars, and with his daughter. Picture: DMA Communications

But despite months of rehabilitation and numerous operations, Connor still relies on crutches and is facing the prospect of a hip replacement and wrist fusion due to developing arthritis.

And he fears he will never be able to return to his career as a train driver – a role he had loved for 17 years.

Now, he’s using his experience to raise awareness of the consequences of drink driving.

He said: "Because of someone else's reckless choice to drink and drive, my life has changed forever. I hope my story makes people stop and think before taking that risk—because it’s simply not worth it.

“When I woke up in the hospital, I felt an overwhelming sense of guilt, worrying that I might have hurt someone else. It was only later that I learned the truth—that I had been hit by someone who should never have been on the road in the first place.

“As the weather improves, more people will be stopping by the beer garden to enjoy time with friends and family. I just urge them all to consider their actions. A split-second decision to leave the car and get a taxi could have prevented what happened to me.

“Instead, my life and career have been immeasurably impacted. I can’t do the hobbies I once loved, and I may never return to the job I once enjoyed. It’s been incredibly hard even getting back to where I am now.”

He added: "If my story makes even one person think twice before driving under the influence, then speaking out will have been worth it. I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone."

Connor received a pay-out for the incident and its impact on his life and career after getting help from Thompsons Solicitors, with the backing of his union, ASLEF.

He added: “I am very grateful to my legal team and union for their support during this incredibly difficult time. The help I have received has been invaluable, and while the compensation cannot undo what has happened, it will go a huge way towards securing my rehabilitation and allowing me to move forward with my life.”