Muslim burial grounds unveiled in Kempston following five-year project

Dedicated burial grounds for the Muslim community have now been official opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council refused to tell Bedford Today exactly where they are in Kempston – only that it marks the end of a five-year project.

Project leader Parvez Akhtar said: "This project has been five years in the making and without the support of Bedford Borough Council and the mayor, it would not be possible. Many bigger councils up and down the country don't have such a facility, and it is a testament to the community and our council that we can boast about this burial ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was really pleasing to have cross-party support at full council for this project and I look forward to the official opening in the summer where we hope to invite everyone for a big celebration."

The Muslim burial grounds in Kempston

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, added: “This initiative goes far beyond land and planning approvals. It is a long journey and many different people have helped on the way. It embodies our commitment to respect, inclusion, and meeting the diverse needs of every community member.

"Just as our Christian community has traditionally enjoyed access to consecrated burial grounds, it is essential that our Muslim residents receive the same provision. It was really pleasing to have support by all councillors from all groups on a cross-party agreement.

“The event brought together local leaders, faith group representatives, and residents whose advocacy was instrumental in realising this project.”