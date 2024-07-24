Music returns to Mill Meadows Bandstand in Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:34 BST
Music in the Meadows returns to Mill Meadows Bandstand next month.

Every Sunday in August, from 3-5pm, why not pack a picnic and listen to music by the riverside for free?

August 4: Bedford Town Band kicks off the series with traditional English brass banding

August 11: May Blossom perform a selection of remembrance, singalong and dance numbers

Mill Meadows BandstandMill Meadows Bandstand
August 18: Mainline Big Band is a full-sized big band, including two vocalists, which play music from the 1920’s to the present day

August 25: Fynnius Fogg – the legendary 70s pop group and charity band – will play from 2-5pm

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “Music in the Meadows is a much-loved tradition in Bedford, and I'm delighted to see it return to the Mill Meadows Bandstand this summer.

“It's a fantastic opportunity to relax in the beautiful surroundings of Mill Meadows and the Great River Ouse, enjoy some wonderful music, and soak up the atmosphere.”

There will be a limited number of deckchairs for visitors – and you’re welcome to bring along your own chair.

