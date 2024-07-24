Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music in the Meadows returns to Mill Meadows Bandstand next month.

Every Sunday in August, from 3-5pm, why not pack a picnic and listen to music by the riverside for free?

August 4: Bedford Town Band kicks off the series with traditional English brass banding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 11: May Blossom perform a selection of remembrance, singalong and dance numbers

Mill Meadows Bandstand

August 18: Mainline Big Band is a full-sized big band, including two vocalists, which play music from the 1920’s to the present day

August 25: Fynnius Fogg – the legendary 70s pop group and charity band – will play from 2-5pm

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “Music in the Meadows is a much-loved tradition in Bedford, and I'm delighted to see it return to the Mill Meadows Bandstand this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a fantastic opportunity to relax in the beautiful surroundings of Mill Meadows and the Great River Ouse, enjoy some wonderful music, and soak up the atmosphere.”