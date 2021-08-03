Music in the Meadows returns to Bedford’s Embankment
There'll be music for the next five weeks
Music in the Meadows is returning to the newly renovated Mill Meadows Bandstand this Sunday (August 8).
And for the next five weeks, there will be a two-hour free performance of traditional bandstand music between 3-5pm.
The full schedule is:
Sunday, August 8 - Bedford Town Band
Sunday, August 15 - May Blossom Vintage Songbird
Sunday, August 22 - Bedford Town Band
Sunday, August 29 - Milton Keynes Brass
Sunday, September 5 - Fynnius Fogg
The renovation of the bandstand was funded from the Government Towns Fund - and the final item to be completed was the replacement of two sections of railings by skilled craftspeople to match the originals.
Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "It is great to see the Music in the Meadows event back to our riverside, it is always such an enjoyable event. Bring the family, pack a picnic and a blanket, and settle in for a great atmosphere.
“There is lots happening in Bedford this weekend, with the Bedford Flea at St Paul’s Square, Jamaican Independence celebrations, and the Harriers Triathlon."