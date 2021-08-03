Music in the Meadows returns to Bedford’s Embankment

Music in the Meadows is returning to the newly renovated Mill Meadows Bandstand this Sunday (August 8).

And for the next five weeks, there will be a two-hour free performance of traditional bandstand music between 3-5pm.

The full schedule is:

The newly renovated Mill Meadows Bandstand

Sunday, August 8 - Bedford Town Band

Sunday, August 15 - May Blossom Vintage Songbird

Sunday, August 22 - Bedford Town Band

Sunday, August 29 - Milton Keynes Brass

Sunday, September 5 - Fynnius Fogg

The renovation of the bandstand was funded from the Government Towns Fund - and the final item to be completed was the replacement of two sections of railings by skilled craftspeople to match the originals.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "It is great to see the Music in the Meadows event back to our riverside, it is always such an enjoyable event. Bring the family, pack a picnic and a blanket, and settle in for a great atmosphere.