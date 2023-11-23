Mulberry Homes helps fund Bedford befriending charity

Luxury housebuilder Mulberry Homes has made a donation to Friends for Life, a charity that provides friendship and company to socially isolated elderly people in care homes across Bedfordshire.

Mulberry Homes donated to the charity as part of its Quintessentially Community Focused programme, which sees the housebuilder give back to charities in the communities it operates in.

Friends for Life was started in 2007 as a small charitable project and became a registered charity in 2015. Friends for Life has a growing team of just under 70 volunteers and the charity plans is expanding its activities from befriending to wellbeing activities.

Jane Eimermann, General Manager at Friends for Life said: “We know there are hundreds of people living in Bedford’s care homes, who have few or no visits from family or friends. Funds from our generous donors mean we can provide them with a vital lifeline through our volunteer befrienders and expand the range of wellbeing activities available to them.

“The donation from Mulberry Homes will allow the charity to pay for the costs of recruiting and training new volunteers at Friends for Life, meaning we can provide more services to the most vulnerable across Bedfordshire.

“Friends for Life would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to Mulberry Homes for their kind donation.”

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are very happy to be able to support Friends for Life, and in turn assist those in the Bedford community. We hope that our contribution is a huge help and wish Friends for Life all the best for the future.

“Supporting the people who live in the communities we build in is very important to us at Mulberry Homes, and building these connections is a key part of our ethos.”

As part of Mulberry Homes’ charity scheme, Quintessentially Community Focused, charities and public organisations local to the housebuilder’s developments are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of £1 to £1,000, which can be used to help enhance the local community or environment, or provide a charitable service.

To learn more about Friends for Life, visit https://friendsforlife.org.uk/.

For more information about Quintessential Community Focused, or to submit an application, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/quintessential-living/community-focused/.