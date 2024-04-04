Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A summit to discuss plans for the expansion of GP capacity for Central Bedfordshire, has been announced.

Primary Care Minister, Andrea Leadsom, confirmed a summit on primary care expansion would be held In a letter to Felicity Cox, chief executive of the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB).

And she said MPs had raised issues in areas where housing developments are impacting GP access – including Wixams – and reconfirmed flexibility in the ICB’s budget to increase funding for new GP surgeries where this is a local priority.

The letter from Ms Leadsom states: “As we discussed whilst the ringfenced capital allocation for primary care is relatively small compared to the demand there is flexibility within the ICB’s budget allocation for it to be able to increase funding to deliver more investment in new GP surgeries where this is the local priority.

"As you will be aware a number of your local MPs have also raised similar issues with me regarding the impact of large housing developments in areas such as Biggleswade, Houghton Regis and Wixams.