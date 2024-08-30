MP visits homelessness charity at Emmaus Village Carlton for update on refurbishment
Mr Fuller, who’s served as a Conservative MP for Bedfordshire since 2019, re-visited the charity based in School Lane, Carlton, for an update on its work and latest developments.
Emmaus Village Carlton CEO Donna-Louise Cobban showed him their new drive-through donation drop-off centre, as well as the refurbishment work to create a support and wellbeing hub for the people it helps.
The charity currently supports up to 42 people who have experienced or been at risk of homelessness. It provides safe and homely accommodation, personalised support and work experience opportunities.
Each person who lives at Emmaus (known in the Emmaus movement as companions) has their own bedroom, with living expenses covered and meals provided in a communal dining room. The length of time spent at Emmaus is dependent on the companion’s individual needs, giving them stability and an opportunity to break the cycle of homelessness.
Richard spoke with staff and companions about their experiences and the support they receive. He was also shown the refurbishment work to the central administrative Dom Gregory building being carried out by Bedfordshire companies Orange Painting and Decorating Services, Ivel Roofing Ltd and DNR Landscaping, aimed at creating a central support and wellbeing hub.
After his visit Mr Fuller said he’d enjoyed seeing the progress underway and the significant improvements to the drop-off area.
He added: “In addition to utilising the skills of companions, it was great to see so many Bedfordshire businesses being used on the renovations, and I look forward to returning when all the building and decorating work is complete.”
He also complimented Donna-Louise on her achievements: “It's clear since she took on the role at the beginning of the year, she has made great strides in building on the Emmaus legacy and taking it to the next level.”
Donna-Louise said: “We were delighted to welcome Richard back to our community. We also spoke about the issues people face being homeless and the successes of our companions as they go through their recovery out of homelessness and into independent life.”
> Visit https://emmaus.org.uk/village-carlton/ to find out more about Emmaus Village Carlton and the work it does to end homelessness for vulnerable people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.