Emmaus Village Carlton CEO Donna-Louise Cobban gave MP Richard Fuller a tour of the charity premises to show him the improvements and refurbishment taking place

North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller was given a warm welcome by Bedfordshire homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton on Wednesday (August 28).

Mr Fuller, who’s served as a Conservative MP for Bedfordshire since 2019, re-visited the charity based in School Lane, Carlton, for an update on its work and latest developments.

Emmaus Village Carlton CEO Donna-Louise Cobban showed him their new drive-through donation drop-off centre, as well as the refurbishment work to create a support and wellbeing hub for the people it helps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity currently supports up to 42 people who have experienced or been at risk of homelessness. It provides safe and homely accommodation, personalised support and work experience opportunities.

North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller with Emmaus Village Carlton CEO Donna-Louise Cobban who, he said, was building on the Emmaus legacy and taking the charity to the next level

Each person who lives at Emmaus (known in the Emmaus movement as companions) has their own bedroom, with living expenses covered and meals provided in a communal dining room. The length of time spent at Emmaus is dependent on the companion’s individual needs, giving them stability and an opportunity to break the cycle of homelessness.

Richard spoke with staff and companions about their experiences and the support they receive. He was also shown the refurbishment work to the central administrative Dom Gregory building being carried out by Bedfordshire companies Orange Painting and Decorating Services, Ivel Roofing Ltd and DNR Landscaping, aimed at creating a central support and wellbeing hub.

After his visit Mr Fuller said he’d enjoyed seeing the progress underway and the significant improvements to the drop-off area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “In addition to utilising the skills of companions, it was great to see so many Bedfordshire businesses being used on the renovations, and I look forward to returning when all the building and decorating work is complete.”

He also complimented Donna-Louise on her achievements: “It's clear since she took on the role at the beginning of the year, she has made great strides in building on the Emmaus legacy and taking it to the next level.”

Donna-Louise said: “We were delighted to welcome Richard back to our community. We also spoke about the issues people face being homeless and the successes of our companions as they go through their recovery out of homelessness and into independent life.”

> Visit https://emmaus.org.uk/village-carlton/ to find out more about Emmaus Village Carlton and the work it does to end homelessness for vulnerable people.