MP seeks answers amid concerns over future maternity care at Bedford Hospital

Continuing concerns over maternity care at Bedford Hospital were raised in Parliament today (September 3) by Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin.

Mr Yasin asked what was being done to improve the quality of maternity care, following the downgrading of Bedford Hospital’s maternity services to ‘Inadequate’ last year.

He also cited concerns over the reduction of Bedford Hospital’s gold-standard homebirth service and asked for assurances to examine why choices for birthing services were still being cut and to guarantee improved outcomes in maternity and perinatal care.

In June, Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting announced a rapid national investigation into NHS maternity and neonatal services. The investigation aims to provide truth and accountability for impacted families, drive urgent improvements to care and safety, and address systemic problems dating back over 15 years.

While welcoming the review, Mr Yasin said: “Sadly, Bedford Hospital’s maternity services were downgraded to ‘Inadequate’ last year, and its gold-standard homebirth service has recently been reduced.

“Will the Minister ensure that the review examines why choices for birthing services are still being cut, and will they guarantee improved outcomes in maternity and perinatal care so that all women can access safe, personalised, high-quality care?

“Many of the issues at Bedford Hospital reflect systemic failings across the country, but expectant mothers and parents want to see improvements in services now.”

Stephen Kinnock, Minister for Health and Social Care, said a review was under way to understand the underlying system issues and develop national recommendations, so women receive the care that they deserve.

He added that immediate action was also being taken to improve accountability and better identify safety concerns. He said: “It is unacceptable that women are experiencing poor maternity care. An investigation has been launched to understand the underlying systemic issues and develop national recommendations, so women receive the care that they deserve. We are also taking immediate action to improve accountability and better identify safety concerns. This includes rolling out a programme to tackle discrimination and racism.”

He added: “I thank my Honourable Friend for his question, and he is a strong campaigner on this issue for his constituents. The CQC is committed to monitoring maternity services at Bedford hospitals closely including through further inspections to make sure people receive safe care while improvements are implemented. The investigation will seek to understand the systemic issues as to why so many women, babies and families experience unacceptable care. The chair [Baroness Amos] is working with families to finalise the terms of reference for the investigation, and these will be published shortly.”

The Amos Review will initially examine up to 10 maternity services in detail, while also reviewing the wider maternity and neonatal system. It will begin work this summer and publish initial recommendations by December 2025.

Mr Yasin said: “I’m pleased the Government is taking this issue very seriously and that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) are already acting to investigate the issues with maternity care at Bedford hospital which everybody, including the leadership team at Bedford Hospital are keen to improve. “I look forward to the findings of the investigation but more importantly, look forward to the action being taken.

“However, while I welcome the ongoing CQC investigation and the national maternity review, it’s still not clear which Trusts are included in the 10 selected for close inspection."