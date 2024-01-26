Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford’s MP Mohammad Yasin has written to the Bedford mayor asking him to help save Real Bedford Football Club which is “currently at dire risk”.

In a letter to Tom Wootton, the MP asked the council to agree an extension to the licence for their ground.

Shared with Bedford Today, he wrote in the letter: “As you know, Real Bedford FC have less than two years remaining on their lease for their ground, and have significant concerns that if their lease is not renewed the future of this community football club will be at risk.

“Relegation for not having a suitable ground is a real possibility for the club going forward, and this would be a failure of our council to support local football clubs were this to take place.

"I am aware that there have been concerns raised that another local football club may be being favoured by the council. By not agreeing to a lease renewal, there are concerns that the ground currently used by Real Bedford FC may then be leased by this rival club. I would hope that there is no truth to these accusations and that the council is committed to ensuring that all clubs have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

And in a statement to all media, he said: “Sports clubs are the heartbeat of so many communities. Here in Bedford, local football club Real Bedford’s future is at real risk with the council not yet agreeing an extension to the licence for their ground.

“I’ve written to the mayor urging progress to be made on the lease negotiations in order to ensure the survival of this local football club who are already making a positive impact in the local community – including supporting women’s and youth football – and have ambitions to grow, which would in turn support Bedford’s profile.”

A spokesman for Bedford Borough Council said: “We are grateful to Mr Yasin for contacting us. The mayor and council recognise that sport is an important issue in Bedford borough, and we’re grateful for his taking an interest.