Residents “should not be forced to make do with what can only be described as a track”

Mid Bedfordshire MP, Alistair Strathern, has slammed Rockfield New Homes for what he says is its failure to maintain James Place in Flitwick.

And, what’s more – he’s branded the state of the road "atrocious".

Mr Strathern’s comments come after his visit to James Place where the MP spoke to residents and stakeholders about the deterioration of the road and what steps needed to be taken to change course.

Alistair Strathern MP with some residents at James Place, Flitwick

For over six years residents have complained that the road has fallen into disrepair filled with potholes, dips and rocks causing damage to residents’ cars. And despite this, Rockfield New Homes has continued to charge residents at James Place management fees.

The MP, said: "I first visited James Place, Flitwick, on the campaign trial over the summer. Coming back now, I'm shocked to see the road has become so much worse in such a short amount of time.

“It was eye-opening to meet the residents and hear their stories. They should not be forced to make do with what can only be described as a track – not a road – due to the failures of their developer and the management company.

“I’m calling on Rockfield New Homes to act now to put this right, fix the road and give the residents here the service they are paying for.”