MP champions Browns of Stagsden to win rural Oscar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Browns of Stagsden is up for a Countryside Alliance Award after being shortlisted ahead of thousands of other nominees.
It’s in the running for an East of England regional title, in the butcher category – and Alistair Strathern MP is throwing his weight behind the farm, having visited it last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food & farming, enterprise and heritage. The rural Oscars – driven by public nomination – are now in their 17th year and have become the definitive rural business award to win.
The Mid Bedfordshire MP said: “The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate those businesses that go the extra mile and are the cornerstone of our rural communities. Browns of Stagsden has shown that by reaching the regional finals, which is testament to the hard work and service it provides to the community. I will be following its progress with pride and will be championing its success.”