Browns of Stagsden is up for a Countryside Alliance Award after being shortlisted ahead of thousands of other nominees.

It’s in the running for an East of England regional title, in the butcher category – and Alistair Strathern MP is throwing his weight behind the farm, having visited it last year.

The awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food & farming, enterprise and heritage. The rural Oscars – driven by public nomination – are now in their 17th year and have become the definitive rural business award to win.

Alistair Strathern at Browns of Stagsden