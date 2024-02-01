MP calls for action to end misery of unadopted roads on new housing estates across Mid Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mid Bedfordshire MP Alistair Strathern is calling for action to help residents who’ve been waiting years for roads to be adopted by the council.

It comes as part of Mr Strathern’s ongoing campaign targeting estates management companies who are charging residents on new housing developments hundreds of pounds in service charges while having to tolerate potholes, uncut grass verges and graffiti.

Speaking in Parliament on the government’s flagship Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill, Mr Strathern urged ministers to bring in reforms from the government’s own watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). They concluded that government action is needed to address the issue of unadopted roads, along with stronger regulation of existing management of unadopted estates.

Mr Strathern said: “It’s heartbreaking to see the stress that delays to estate adoption is causing families across Bedfordshire. Homeowners are despairing at the sky-high maintenance fees and the poor upkeep of the area around their new homes.

“I know this is a real issue for residents here in Mid Bedfordshire. This is why I joined the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill committee, to scrutinise the government on their failings and to push for more radical change.

“The government’s bill fails to tackle the issue of estate adoption head on. I’ll be continuing to push the Government to take action, and end estate adoption misery.”

