MP backs Murphy’s Law campaign after heartbroken Bedford owner’s dog was mauled to death

A grieving dog lover from Stagsden has got the backing of MP Richard Fuller in her fight for tougher laws to protect pets and their owners.

Joanne Newbury, 54, launched the campaign calling for mandatory liability pet insurance following the brutal attack on her nine-year-old cockapoo, Murphy, who was mauled to death by another, much larger dog.

The devastating incident has left Joanne traumatised and thousands of pounds out of pocket.

And because the other dog’s owner didn’t have liability insurance, she was forced to deal directly with them to try and recover her costs, a process she describes as “awful” and drawn out.

Joanne Newbury with MP Richard Fuller and, right, nine-year-old cockapoo, Murphy, who was fatally injured by another, much larger dog

The owner eventually paid Murphy’s £2,500 vet bills in mid-August, but Joanne is still fighting to recover her loss of earnings and damages.

But now MP for North Bedfordshire, Mr Fuller, has pledged his support for her proposed new legislation – dubbed Murphy’s Law after meeting with Joanne.

She said: “It was wonderful to get such strong support from Richard. He really listened to me and understands how important this campaign is, not just for me but for all responsible dog owners. He has promised to raise the issue with the relevant minister, and I’m so grateful he is standing with me on this.”

Joanne’s petition, which is rapidly gaining traction online, calls for compulsory third-party insurance for all dog owners, similar to car insurance, to prevent grieving owners from being left with financial and emotional devastation when someone else’s dog causes harm.

Murphy’s death came just a week before his 10th birthday, months after he and Joanne completed a 125-mile charity walk for Cancer Research UK which raised £1,500.

“Murphy was everything to me,” Joanne said. “No-one should have to go through what I’ve been through. I want to make sure this never happens to another family.”

