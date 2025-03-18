Move over McCartney: Barrie from Bedford, 70, is taking Spotify by storm
That’s what Barrie Hyde, from Putnoe, has discovered after making a splash on Spotify with multiple streams.
Three years ago, at the tender age of 67, he released his first single Sweet Lady May through Perry Road Records in Buckden. The song was streamed a respectable 2,360 times on Spotify and Barrie was delighted with the result, if not a little staggered.
Motivated by the success, he released a follow up Am I Allowed? in February last year – and much to Barrie’s amazement, the song has so far been streamed 5,870 times.
But proving you can never keep a good man down – at the age of 70 – he released his third single, Grain Of Sand, just over two weeks ago and what do you know, it’s already got over 7,315 streams.
Barrie said: “I can hardly believe what’s happened. This is a young man’s dream and to see my song rising up the charts is beyond comprehension.
“Move over Messrs McCartney, Jagger and Stewart, I’m a young pup compared with them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.