Mountain Warehouse opens new store at Bedford’s Interchange Retail Park

Explorers of the great outdoors will have a new shopping venue as Mountain Warehouse has opened a new store at the Interchange Retail Park, Bedford.

The spacious store is an outdoor specialist retailer and features men’s, women’s and kidswear, as well as footwear and equipment. It has also created 12 new jobs.

Bestsellers such as down jackets, ski gear, base layers, and walking boots will be available along with the latest Animal collections. The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the famous Animal logo, recycled jackets, ski wear and its new vegan boots.

