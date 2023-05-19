Motorcyclists join Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to Brewpoint in Bedford raise awareness of men’s health

Riders in tweeds and moustaches for charity event to raise awareness of men’s mental health

A motorcycle ride to Bedford’s Brewpoint will see dapper bikers help raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Members of TOMCC MK, the largest Triumph motorcyclist club based in Milton Keynes, are taking part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on Sunday (May 21).

The aim of the popular event is to raise awareness of men’s mental health and raise funds for numerous men’s charities including prostate cancer research.

The charity motorcycle ride will set off from the OU in Milton Keynes and finish at Brew Point in Bedford

A total of 178 riders in tweeds and moustaches will join the ride which will set off from the Open University in Milton Keynes and finish at Brewpoint in Bedford.

The charity ride, which is a global event, also aims to show motorcyclists in a positive light and highlight how much motorcyclists raise for various charities throughout the year.

The event will feature classic and vintage style motorcycles with ‘motorcyclists dressing dapper and riding to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health’.

A spokesman said: “It has never been more important to look after your mental health and support your fellow gentlefolk.

“We have funded key men's health programmes that are aimed at both improving the mental well-being of men in motorcycling and within the wider community.”