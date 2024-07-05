Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision with HGV near Marston Moretaine
Emergency services were called to the incident at around 12.10pm, in Beancroft Road, between the A421 roundabout and the junction with Marston Hill and Bedford Road,
The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, is in a stable condition with Police issuing an appeal for witnesses.
Sgt David McIlwhan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident get in touch so we can establish what led to this serious collision.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident and captured any footage on a dashcam.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online here or by calling 101 quoting Operation Hobbit.