Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision with HGV near Marston Moretaine

A motorcyclist remains in hospital following a collision with an HGV on Wednesday. (3/7)

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 12.10pm, in Beancroft Road, between the A421 roundabout and the junction with Marston Hill and Bedford Road,

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, is in a stable condition with Police issuing an appeal for witnesses.

Sgt David McIlwhan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident get in touch so we can establish what led to this serious collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision near Marston Moretaine on Wednesday (3/7)

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident and captured any footage on a dashcam.”