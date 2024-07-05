Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision with HGV near Marston Moretaine

By Olga Norford
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:25 BST
A motorcyclist remains in hospital following a collision with an HGV on Wednesday. (3/7)

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 12.10pm, in Beancroft Road, between the A421 roundabout and the junction with Marston Hill and Bedford Road,

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, is in a stable condition with Police issuing an appeal for witnesses.

Sgt David McIlwhan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident get in touch so we can establish what led to this serious collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision near Marston Moretaine on Wednesday (3/7)Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision near Marston Moretaine on Wednesday (3/7)
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident and captured any footage on a dashcam.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online here or by calling 101 quoting Operation Hobbit.