Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision on A6 near Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A6 near Wixams.

Police were called at around 7.15pm yesterday (September 2) to a report of the collision on the northbound carriageway just after the Wilstead Road roundabout.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt David McIlwhan from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said, “This incident has left a motorcyclist with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police have issued a witness appeal

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam footage around the time of the incident to get in contact with us.”

Anyone who has information about the incident or dashcam footage should report online here or call 101 quoting reference 368 of 2 October.