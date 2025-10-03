Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision on A6 near Bedford

By Olga Norford
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 16:11 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A6 near Wixams.

Police were called at around 7.15pm yesterday (September 2) to a report of the collision on the northbound carriageway just after the Wilstead Road roundabout.

Most Popular

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt David McIlwhan from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said, “This incident has left a motorcyclist with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have issued a witness appealplaceholder image
Police have issued a witness appeal

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam footage around the time of the incident to get in contact with us.”

Anyone who has information about the incident or dashcam footage should report online here or call 101 quoting reference 368 of 2 October.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice