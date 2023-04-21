News you can trust since 1845
More than £5k donated to help motor neurone disease sufferers thanks to Bedfordshire Golf Club

The Motor Neurone Disease Association was the chosen charity for 2022

By Ian DavisContributor
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
Pictured are the past senior captain at Bedfordshire GC along with the current senior captain Trevor Pasquire, committee and MND representatives.Pictured are the past senior captain at Bedfordshire GC along with the current senior captain Trevor Pasquire, committee and MND representatives.
Pictured are the past senior captain at Bedfordshire GC along with the current senior captain Trevor Pasquire, committee and MND representatives.

More than £5,000 has been donated tot he Motor Neurone Disease Association thanks to a year of fundraising at a golf club.

When Ian ‘Ding’ Davis was chosen to be the 2022 Bedfordshire Golf Club senior captain there was only one charity he wanted to raise money for and that was Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

He chose MND after watching his father suffer and deteriorate with the disease over many years, causing his passing 2002. It was his wish any money raised will be used locally.

Ian explained: “Motor neurone disease is a severely life-shortening condition for most people. Life expectancy for about half of those with the condition is three years from the start of symptoms. There's no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life. Some people live with the condition for many years."

He would like to thank the Golf Club and its members, sponsors, his wife Ann and son Mark, for all their help.

Ian added: “£5,145 is a tremendous amount and will go some way locally in helping sufferers.”

