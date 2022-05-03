More than 1,000 people joined Bedford’s Muslim community for a multicultural and multi-faith Street Iftar

Eid in Bedford and Islamic Relief provided free food for the Iftar - the evening meal Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset with. They break their fast at the time of the call to evening prayer.

Abdul Kahar, Chair of Islam Bedford, said: “Over the last couple of years the world has seen a very turbulent time with Covid-19.

“Generally those observing Ramadan would open the fast at sunset with family and friends around us. This year the Muslim community of Bedford really wanted to share this experience with the wider community.

“Thank you to everyone from all backgrounds and walks of life that joined the Muslim community in this milestone event to experience Ramadan in Bedford.

“We hope to see you again next year!”

Pics by Zan_Photography

1. Bedford Street Iftar . Photo: Zan_photography Photo Sales

2. Bedford Street Iftar . Photo: Zan_photography Photo Sales

3. Bedford Street Iftar . Photo: Zan_photography Photo Sales

4. Bedford Street Iftar . Photo: Zan_photography Photo Sales