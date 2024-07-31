Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are more places in children's homes in Bedford, new figures show.

However, a charity for children in care and young leavers warned too many children are forced to live away from their homes due to an inconsistent supply of care homes across England.

Ofsted figures show children's homes in Bedford could look after 60 children as of March – up from 54 the previous year.

Nationally, the number of places rose by 7%, with a total of 14,500 registered across 3,500 children's homes. This includes secure children's homes, children's homes, and residential special schools registered as children's homes.

While there were an extra 372 homes this year, the provision was inconsistent across the country. A quarter of all children’s homes were in the North West with 875, while London only had 220.

In the East of England, there were 287 homes accommodating children.

Katharine Saks-Jones, CEO of Become, said a decrease in council-run homes and a sharp rise in privately run ones caused the inconsistent supply of children's homes, with businesses focusing on homes in areas with cheaper property.

Nationally, private companies ran 82% of children's homes and provided 75% of places, while council-run homes only made up 13% of homes and provided 16% of the places.

In Bedford, there were 16 children's homes, with 14 run by private providers.

Ms Saks-Jones said addressing children's home supply "must be an urgent priority for the new Labour Government".

She added: "We need a national strategy to increase the supply of suitable residential and foster homes across the country and address the issues of profiteering, which has no place in children's social care."

With some areas having a more limited capacity to accommodate children than others, it means "children are increasingly being moved many miles from their home", according to Lynn Perry, chief executive of Barnardo's.

She added 13% of siblings in care are placed separately, when professionals have determined they should stay together.

"This new data adds to concerns that children will continue to be moved away from their communities, making it harder to stay in contact with family and friends, and increasing the risk of loneliness and vulnerability to abuse and exploitation," Ms Perry said.

"We urge the new government to prioritise reform and necessary funding for children's social care – helping families before they reach crisis"

A Local Government Association spokesperson said councils have highlighted issues regarding placing children in the right homes for years.

They added: "It is vital that all children receive the best care and support, and it is concerning that in many cases, a lack of choice means provision is not fully meeting children's needs. The children's social care placements market is broken, but it doesn't have to remain this way.