More fatal accidents could happen if £7.5m Clophill roundabout plans go ahead say campaigners

Campaigners are warning of the risk of a fatality or serious accident if Central Bedfordshire Council presses ahead with its £7.5m Clophill roundabout improvements without considering their concerns.

A petition was presented to the local authority’s executive on behalf of Clophill Action Group.

Charlotte Benjamin, from the group, called for a 30mph speed limit on the A6 north of the roundabout and across the roundabout, if the footbridge over the A507 is taken down.

An artist's impression of the roundabout

“The petition reinforces the majority consensus in Clophill that the footbridge shouldn’t be removed,” she said.

“This is the only opportunity to speak directly to the council about the potential disruption to the village and to express our fears over the plans.

“Motorists exit the roundabout at excessive speeds already, and have become increasingly impatient with residents turning in and out of their drives on the A6.

“The fear is the works lead to even faster traffic and narrower pavements mean pedestrians are closer to it. We acknowledge the A6 has queues at peak times, but the traffic does move.

“Has the council considered if the traffic is being held up by crossings turning red every few minutes at rush-hour queues are likely to be similar to now?” she asked.

“Drivers frustrated by the queues, and wanting to get ahead where lanes merge, are likely to speed up past the houses and approaching the new crossings as they exit the roundabout. There are fears there’ll be a serious accident or fatality.

“The bridge was considered an absolute necessity for safe passage over the A507, 20 years ago. It was a planning condition of Goodwood Close and there’s nothing to warrant a change in the current arrangements.

“I urge the council to publish the results of the consultation, listen to the residents of Clophill and consider transparently what the real effects of the removal of the bridge and the roundabout works will be.

“Has the council considered the potential for horrendous traffic congestion in Clophill, as drivers are re-routed through the village where the roads are too narrow to be used as a cut through?

“CBC should consider whether the disruption and congestion caused will be worth it, especially as funding is £1m short.

“We recommend you suspend decision-making pending a proper debate with the parish council, the action group and yourselves to investigate whether all potential consequences have been considered.

“The 30mph on the A6 north needs to be imposed urgently to prevent a serious accident when residents are entering or leaving their driveways.”

Conservative Caddington councillor and executive member for regeneration and planning Kevin Collins replied: “We received almost 600 responses to that consultation.

“I would expect whatever is recommended to be properly supported by those comments and the evidence we’ve been given.

“It’s a little early to say precisely what the outcomes are. We’re aware of the good response rate and the strength of feeling in the area.