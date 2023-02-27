Moped rider taken to Bedford Hospital with life-changing injuries following collision

A moped riding is in hospital with serious life changing injuries following a collision on Maulden Road, Flitwick.

The incident happened on Tuesday, February 14 at around 9.45pm, when a Toyota Yaris and a Yamaha moped were travelling towards each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both vehicles were involved in a collision at the junction of Hatfield Road.

The accident happened on Tuesday, February 14 at around 9:45pm

DS Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at this time and saw the collision.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the Toyota Yaris and the moped prior to, or following, the incident.”

Advertisement

Advertisement