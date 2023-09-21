News you can trust since 1845
Moorfields eyecare services at Bedford Hospital are moving location

They’re moving to new purpose-built facilities
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Moorfields eyecare services staff standing at reception. Pic: Moorfields Eye HospitalMoorfields eyecare services staff standing at reception. Pic: Moorfields Eye Hospital
Moorfields eyecare services staff standing at reception. Pic: Moorfields Eye Hospital

Eyecare services run by Moorfields Eye Hospital are on the move.

Moorfields has run ophthalmology at Bedford Hospital since 2007 - split between the north and south sites.

But from this month, all clinics will be moving into new purpose-built facilities at Bedford South.

These will include new ‘pods’ to add additional diagnostic lanes for medical retina and glaucoma patients, new intravitreal (inside the eye) injection suites, to increase capacity which will help to tackle local waiting lists and increased demand.

There will also be a brand-new reception area and staffroom.

Clinics will be moving individually over the month - and any affected patients will get a phone call, letter or text. Anyone who has concerns about the move can ring 01234 792290.

Due to limited seating space patients are advised not to arrive earlier than 15 minutes before appointments, and only bring family or friends if they need care or support during their appointment.