Moorfields eyecare services staff standing at reception. Pic: Moorfields Eye Hospital

Eyecare services run by Moorfields Eye Hospital are on the move.

Moorfields has run ophthalmology at Bedford Hospital since 2007 - split between the north and south sites.

But from this month, all clinics will be moving into new purpose-built facilities at Bedford South.

These will include new ‘pods’ to add additional diagnostic lanes for medical retina and glaucoma patients, new intravitreal (inside the eye) injection suites, to increase capacity which will help to tackle local waiting lists and increased demand.

There will also be a brand-new reception area and staffroom.

Clinics will be moving individually over the month - and any affected patients will get a phone call, letter or text. Anyone who has concerns about the move can ring 01234 792290.