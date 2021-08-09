Missing teenagers from Bedfordshire have been found
Joshua and Leo have been found safe and well
Monday, 9th August 2021, 9:27 am
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 9:28 am
Two missing teenage boys from Bedfordshire have been found.
Joshua, 14, who was reported missing on Wednesday (August 4) from his home in Cranfield, and Leo, 17, who was last seen at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday (August 3) at his home in Wixams, have both been found and are safe and well.
Bedfordshire Police would like to thank the members of the public and the media who shared the appeal for the missing boys, which assisted greatly in the search.