Police release picture of missing 13-year-old from Bedford

Updated: A421 expected to be closed for most of the evening following serious road accident

News you can trust since 1845

Charity Emmaus near Bedford has rooms available for homeless

Bedford family-run travel agency offering PCR Covid tests for under £45

Missing 17-year-old from Bedford found safe and well

Minecraft recreates Black Cat roundabout near Bedford as part of video game

Police release picture of missing 14-year-old from Bedford

Bedford woman arrested after man stabbed during violent disorder in Luton

Have you seen missing teenager from Bedford?

Police release picture of missing 13-year-old from Bedford

Woman sexually assaulting in Bedford High Street as she queued to enter nightclub

Man left with life-changing injuries following collision on pedestrian crossing in Bedford

Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

The 17-year-old was reported missing on Sunday.

Dominka, from Bedford, has been found and safe and well.