Expect delays as work begins on Flitwick station's major revamp

Man left with 'life changing' injuries as two collisions happen on same stretch of A421 in Bedford within hours

News you can trust since 1845

Robinson Pool in Bedford offering taster session during open day this weekend

Death of man found at Bedford Academy not being treated as suspicious

Almost 200 'rough sleepers' in Bedford could not be located by support teams

Compulsory purchase orders could bring empty homes in Bedford back into use

Police at Bedford Academy as body found

Bedford Academy reopens after body found on site

Bedfordshire woman tragically dies after crash last night

Police release picture of 16-year-old who went missing from Bedford this morning

Road closed north of Bedford due to burst water main

Expect delays as work begins on Flitwick station's major revamp

Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

She had been missing since yesterday morning (Tuesday).

Chloe, aged 16, has been found safe and well.