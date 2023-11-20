Missiles thrown at people during remembrance parade near Bedford
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have received a number of reports of missiles being thrown during a remembrance parade.
The incident happened on Sunday, November 12 in Flitwick and officers are hoping witnesses will come forward.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a post on social media, one person at the event said: “The stone hit the lady on the back in front of me, I saw it hit her and fall to the ground next to us. it sounded like it hit something metal first, a barrier or something. Don’t know if it was thrown or not.”
While another person said: “Was stood there when it happened – made an awful bang. Hope the scumbags are caught.”
A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances to the incident and appealing for witnesses who may be able to assist.”
If you can help, either report it online or call police on 101.