Police have received a number of reports of missiles being thrown during a remembrance parade.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 12 in Flitwick and officers are hoping witnesses will come forward.

In a post on social media, one person at the event said: “The stone hit the lady on the back in front of me, I saw it hit her and fall to the ground next to us. it sounded like it hit something metal first, a barrier or something. Don’t know if it was thrown or not.”

While another person said: “Was stood there when it happened – made an awful bang. Hope the scumbags are caught.”

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances to the incident and appealing for witnesses who may be able to assist.”