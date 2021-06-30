Miraculous escape for driver after car lands upside down in ditch on A421 in Bedford
The car was going at high speed, says fire service
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 3:22 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 3:24 pm
A driver had a lucky escape this morning (June 30) when their car landed upside down in a ditch.
Police, paramedics and fire crews from Bedford and Kempston crews attended the accident on the A41.
According to a tweet from Bedfordshire Fire Control: "The car left the road at high speed and landed upside down in a ditch.
"Luckily the driver was not seriously hurt but did receive casualty care."