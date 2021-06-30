Miraculous escape for driver after car lands upside down in ditch on A421 in Bedford

The car was going at high speed, says fire service

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 3:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 3:24 pm

A driver had a lucky escape this morning (June 30) when their car landed upside down in a ditch.

Police, paramedics and fire crews from Bedford and Kempston crews attended the accident on the A41.

According to a tweet from Bedfordshire Fire Control: "The car left the road at high speed and landed upside down in a ditch.

"Luckily the driver was not seriously hurt but did receive casualty care."

The driver wasn't seriously hurt
