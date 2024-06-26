Miraculous escape as one person walks away with minor injuries following multi-car collision between Toddington and Brogborough
One person walked away with minor injuries following a road traffic collision on the M1.
The accident happened yesterday (Tuesday) at around 5.30pm – forcing lanes two and three to be closed on the M1 northbound between junction 12 Toddington and junction 13 Brogborough.
There were five miles of tailbacks and drivers were delayed for an hour. Amazingly, one person was treated for minor injuries, and in what turned out to be a two-vehicle collision.
The lanes were finally reopened after 7pm after a vehicle was recovered.
