One person had minor injuries following the accident on the M1

One person walked away with minor injuries following a road traffic collision on the M1.

The accident happened yesterday (Tuesday) at around 5.30pm – forcing lanes two and three to be closed on the M1 northbound between junction 12 Toddington and junction 13 Brogborough.

There were five miles of tailbacks and drivers were delayed for an hour. Amazingly, one person was treated for minor injuries, and in what turned out to be a two-vehicle collision.

