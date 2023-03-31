News you can trust since 1845
Minature horse and giant lop eared rabbit spread smiles to Ampthill care home

The guests were brought to the home by Alfie the Therapy Horse group

By hannah walkerContributor
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:22 BST

Delighted care home residents were thrilled to receive two very special guests to their home – a miniature horse and a giant floppy eared bunny.

The residents at Richmond Manor Care Home couldn’t wait to meet the cute couple who spent the day at the care home in Dunstable Street, Ampthill.

The guests were brought to the home by Alfie the Therapy Horse group, which organises visits to venues across the region, including care homes, hospitals and schools.

Christoph and Alfie bring joy to residents and staff at Richmond Manor Care Home

Alfie is miniature horse and is not much bigger than a large dog whilst Christoph is a giant French lop and therapy rabbit.

Richmond's Wellbeing & Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said: "The animals made everyone smile and laugh. They were so relaxed and lovely to be around. They seemed very happy to have the attention as we all enjoyed stroking Alfie and Christoph.

“As it was St Patrick’s day Alfie was wearing a green blanket/shawl, a little green hat and boots on his hooves. The hat soon fell off and ended up on the rabbit who was pushed around in a special animal pram. The residents were enchanted by them.”

Animals are known to have health benefits for people. They can help decrease blood pressure as well as cholesterol levels.

Clare added: “We would like to thank the team at Alfie the Therapy Horse for making our day so special, we do hope they come again.

“Alfie was very placid and well behaved. He waved goodbye by lifting his hoof and did a twirl when asked.”

