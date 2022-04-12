Milton Keynes gets the golden ticket as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the musical comes to town

A new production of the West End and Broadway smash hit musical will embark on a UK tour, opening at Milton Keynes Theatre.

The opening date is February 9 2023 and it will run in MK until March 5 2023.

ATG TheatreCard presale ticket office opens this month, on April 21, with general tickets on sale from April 22.Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical tells the devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard, Willy Wonka.When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they’ve always dreamed of.

Charlie and the Cholate Factory - The Musical will open its tour in MK

But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.The show will feature a string of memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film as well as a host of new numbers. It’s described as a sensational musical is choc-full of fantastical treats to dazzle your senses taking you to a world of pure imagination.Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, Charlie and Chocolate Factory - The Musical has a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Mark Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

It is directed by James Brining and designed by Simon Higlett.The Leeds Playhouse production of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical is produced by Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions.

Tickets start at £13. You can book online here when lines open, or call 0844 871 7615.

The number for access bookings is 0800 912 6971 while group bookings can be made on 0207 206 1174.