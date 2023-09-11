Mid Bedfordshire by-election - what you need to know to make sure you're eligable to vote

The by-election is due to be held on October 19

Voters in Mid Bedfordshire are being urged to make sure they can have their say in the parliamentary by-election taking place on Thursday, October 19.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Tuesday, October 3 – but residents only need to register again if their name, address or nationality has changed since voting in the last election.

Voters’ names must appear on the register of electors and they must be aged 18 or over on polling day. If you are not sure if you are registered call 0300 300 8008.

Poll cards will be delivered at addresses across the Mid Bedfordshire area from September 18 with postal votes being sent out from September 25.

Anyone in Mid Bedfordshire who doesn't receive a named poll card posted to the address where they live should register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Voters are also reminded that, to receive their ballot paper, they will be required to produce an acceptable form of photographic identification at the polling station.

A full list of what is acceptable is available on the council’s website. Anyone who does not already have an accepted form of photo ID, or is unsure whether their photo ID still looks like them, can apply for the free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC). The deadline to apply for a VAC to vote in the by-election is 5pm on Wednesday, October 11.