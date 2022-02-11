Michael Caine's Get Carter signed canvas among mid-century items going under the hammer at Bedford auction house

An impressive number of items are being auctioned at W&H Peacock in Bedford next week as part of its Mid Century Design sale.

George Ioannou's signed canvas of Michael Caine from the 1971 classic Get Carter is going under the hammer.

Called You're a Big Man, But You're in Bad Shape, it measures 76cm x 76cm and carries an estimate of £50-£80.

There's also various Art Deco pieces, Danish and Swedish furniture from the 50s and 60s as well as impressive 60s and 70s lamps and glass, and Ercol and G-plan furniture.

Most bonkers though is a 1984 Ruby-Spears Enterprises Inc Mr-T table lamp with an estimate of £30-£40.

You can view the items today (Friday) until 8pm, tomorrow (Saturday) between 9am and 5pm, Thursday, February 17 from 9am to 5pm - and on the morning of the sale from 9am.

The sale starts at 10,30am on Friday, February 18 at the auction house in Eastcotts Park, Wallis Way.