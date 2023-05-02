Mental health charity expands support for young people as new service opens in Flitwick

A mental health charity is expanding its services for young people – offering bespoke support for people aged 16 to 25.

Mind BLMK has been working with Central Bedfordshire Council and the BLMK Integrated Care Board to set up the Young Person’s Wellbeing Navigator Service.

The service opened today (May 2) at Flitwick Hub, with a drop-in session set to be held every Thursday from 4pm to 6pm.

The service started in Flitwick on Tuesday

A charity spokesperson said: “As the leading mental health charity across Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes providing a range of different services in the support of mental health, we are committed to ensuring that no one has to experience a mental health problem alone.

“This new provision is part of our ongoing commitment to helping some of the most vulnerable young people in Central Bedfordshire, including those who may reside in the most deprived areas, identify as LGBQT+ or who are questioning their identity, young carers, young people who are neurodiverse or those who are care leavers or looked after children.”

The service will include eight one hour sessions of one-to-one support, which will take place in an agreed location, date and time, either face-to-face, online or by phone.

Individuals aged 16-25 living in or attending an education setting in Central Bedfordshire can refer themselves directly into the service – or they can be referred by a third party.

