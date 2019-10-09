Memorial garden ceremony to commemorate Baby Loss Awareness Week

Bedfordshire charity Sands has fundraised a memorial garden where bereaved parents can remember their babies.

As part of Baby Loss Awareness week, between October 9 and 15, parents will be able to commemorate the lives of their babies at gardens of Bedford Crematorium with a memorial stone in their loved one's memory.

Bedfordshire Sands Group, which supports anyone affected by the death of a baby, has worked tirelessly for years to fundraise and locate the memorial garden in Norse Road.

The charity is run by local volunteers and supports bereavement suites in maternity wards such as Bedford Hospital's Butterfly Suite.

The opening ceremony at the memorial garden will be taking place on Sunday, October 13 at 2.30pm where everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information please contact bedfordshire@sands.org.uk or see their Facebook page @beds.sands or https://bedfordshire.sands.org.uk