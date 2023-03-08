“My fellow college students didn’t think I would survive this, which made me more determined to succeed”

A female prison officer has shared what it’s really like to be a woman working inside a male prison.

Alisha Hall, 24, joined the prison service when she was 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alisha Hall

She had studied public services at college with a view to becoming a police officer – but when she studied the prison service, she fell in love with the role and successfully applied to HMP Bedford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alisha said: “My dad was very cool with me joining, having come from a military background. My mum took more convincing I would be safe but my whole family have been supportive.

“My fellow college students didn’t think I would survive this, which made me more determined to succeed.”

Alisha is also a scout leader and says the skills she’s picked up have helped her become a better prison officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “That has definitely helped me with communication and being able to build relationships with the prisoners.

“It’s quite daunting sometimes but you quickly become more robust. I have had some tough experiences but your training helps you to deal with those things.”

Alisha is hoping to be promoted to a supervising officer or take on a specialist role and has been inspired by Bedford Prison governor Ali Barker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “Of course, there are bad days but the good outweighs it. There are so many more positive experiences to be had.