A female prison officer has shared what it’s really like to be a woman working inside a male prison.
Alisha Hall, 24, joined the prison service when she was 19.
She had studied public services at college with a view to becoming a police officer – but when she studied the prison service, she fell in love with the role and successfully applied to HMP Bedford.
Alisha said: “My dad was very cool with me joining, having come from a military background. My mum took more convincing I would be safe but my whole family have been supportive.
“My fellow college students didn’t think I would survive this, which made me more determined to succeed.”
Alisha is also a scout leader and says the skills she’s picked up have helped her become a better prison officer.
She said: “That has definitely helped me with communication and being able to build relationships with the prisoners.
“It’s quite daunting sometimes but you quickly become more robust. I have had some tough experiences but your training helps you to deal with those things.”
Alisha is hoping to be promoted to a supervising officer or take on a specialist role and has been inspired by Bedford Prison governor Ali Barker.
She added: “Of course, there are bad days but the good outweighs it. There are so many more positive experiences to be had.
"Just because you’re a young female, don’t be put off. I have seen lots of other young women do well in this career.”