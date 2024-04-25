Meet the Bromham teenager who is one of Britain's youngest business owners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet one of Britain’s youngest business owners – who customers often mistake for staff rather than the boss.

Chloe Frost, 18, opened The Baking Suite - her very own café - in October 2023.

She initially considered starting an apprenticeship after finishing her A levels in June, but instead decided to follow her ‘dream’ – which had always been baking.

Chloe Foster at the Baking Suite in Bromham. Picture: Joseph Walshe© SWNS

Now, Chloe has her own place in Bromham, and neither she nor her customers can quite believe it.

She said: “I’ve just always loved baking. After sixth form, I started making and selling celebration cakes on Instagram. So then I just thought, why not do this properly? Even though that still feels crazy.

“People hardly ever think it’s me that runs the place. Even today, with one of our regulars, he said, ‘Where’s the boss then?’ And I said, ‘I am the boss.’

“People are always surprised but everyone is supportive when they realise.”

Chloe Foster at the Baking Suite in Bromham. Picture: Joseph Walshe© SWNS

Chloe took over the site at the end of August after a previous café closed – and then spent just over a month re-decorating, re-fitting the kitchen, and making the place feel like hers.

She said: “I thought it was a good opportunity as there was already a small customer base. But I wanted to turn it into my own place too.”

The Baking Suite offers breakfast, lunch and an array of tasty sweet treats – all of which Chloe bakes from scratch by herself.

So far, her banana bread and rocky road have been consistent crowd pleasers – but she says classics like brownies, scones, and millionaire shortbread are always popular too.

Chloe currently has two staff members – chef Kimberley White, who has 18 years' experience, and barista Rosie Harrington, her brother Jonathan’s girlfriend – but one day Chloe hopes to have a bigger team.

“I would love to open more premises at some point,” she said. “But it’s all about taking things one step at a time.”

Chloe says business has been going well so far – with the café already boasting plenty of regulars.

“We have a lot of customers who we see nearly every day,” she said. “Builders, dog-walkers, elderly people, those working from home. Of course, sometimes there’s a quiet day or two – but that’s to be expected in hospitality.”

Chloe says other local businesses have supported her too, with nearby Wooden Hill Coffee Company, whose coffee the café serves, offering all staff members free barista training.

She currently isn’t taking in a salary, but is making enough for rent, outgoings, and staff salaries.

Chloe said: “I’m very lucky to have such a supportive family. My grandparents even keep a bunch of ingredients in their freezer for me.”

Chloe said she would encourage other young people to follow their dreams like she did – but only if they’re willing to put in the effort.