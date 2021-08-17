Meet Peppa Pig as family fun returns to Millennium Country Park near Bedford
There is still space for stalls and sponsorship options
The Forest of Marston Vale is bringing back its Forest Family Fun Day fundraising event and tickets are now on sale.
The event - which was cancelled last year due to Covid - regularly attracts over 4000 people to Millennium Country Park in Marston Moretaine and takes place in Saturday, September 4.
There'll be games, rides, kids’ crafts, animal encounters and nature trail - as well as the chance to meet Peppa Pig and George.
Discounted tickets are on sale for a limited time and cost £2 per child and £1 per adult. On the day tickets will cost £3 per child and £2 per adult.
Robina Ballard-Davis, fundraising officer for the Forest of Marston Vale, said: "Losing the Forest Family Fun Day last year was a big blow, which is why we’re adding more space for stalls and exhibitors to this years event – and we’ve still got spaces available.
"We’re also still looking for organisations who can support the day, either through sponsorship, advertising, gifts in kind or taking a community awareness pitch at the event."
Any small business owners or organisations interested in a stall or pitch should contact Robina on 01234 762 605 or email [email protected]