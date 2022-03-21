Mayor hosts climate action event in Bedford this weekend

This weekend, Bedford Borough Council will be hosting the Mayor's Climate Action Event in the town centre.

It's being held to help residents and businesses take steps to become more sustainable.

On Friday (March 25), the council will hold a business morning in the Howard Room from 8am to noon.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor

It will feature a range of stall holders with useful information on how businesses can become more sustainable and access funding.

There will be speakers from the council, BPHA, Robinson & Hall chartered surveyors and the Green Business Network as well as an opportunity to network with other organisations.

Then, on Saturday (March 26) between 10am to 4pm, there'll a residents’ fair in Harpur Square and the Harpur Suite.

It will be an opportunity for Bedford residents to find out more about reducing carbon emissions, using sustainable transport and saving money on energy bills.