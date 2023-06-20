MasterChef's John Torode to share cooking tips at Summer Celebration north of Bedford

Ever wondered how to make the perfect poached egg? Or perhaps you want to tackle something a little bit more complicated.
Well, help is at hand, as TV’s John Torode will be in Turvey next month.
Elderswell Village – a later living community – is hosting its Summer Celebration on Saturday, July 1 for residents and the wider community.
The MasterChef judge will be showcasing his culinary expertise and answering any of your burning cooking questions in a Q&A session.
And if that wasn’t enough, there’ll also be a swing band, stilt walkers, vintage sweet stand, a magician, cocktails and a barbecue lunch.
The event – which runs from 11am to 3pm – marks the official opening of the Elderswell which offers state-of-the-art facilities to both residents and the wider community including a restaurant, café and wellness centre (featuring a fitness studio, gym and jacuzzi pool).