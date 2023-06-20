News you can trust since 1845
MasterChef's John Torode to share cooking tips at Summer Celebration north of Bedford

The event takes place at the beginning of July
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

Ever wondered how to make the perfect poached egg? Or perhaps you want to tackle something a little bit more complicated.

Well, help is at hand, as TV’s John Torode will be in Turvey next month.

Elderswell Village – a later living community – is hosting its Summer Celebration on Saturday, July 1 for residents and the wider community.

John TorodeJohn Torode
The MasterChef judge will be showcasing his culinary expertise and answering any of your burning cooking questions in a Q&A session.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’ll also be a swing band, stilt walkers, vintage sweet stand, a magician, cocktails and a barbecue lunch.

The event – which runs from 11am to 3pm – marks the official opening of the Elderswell which offers state-of-the-art facilities to both residents and the wider community including a restaurant, café and wellness centre (featuring a fitness studio, gym and jacuzzi pool).

Visit here for more info and to book a placed at the Summer Celebration

Visit here for more info about Elderswell

