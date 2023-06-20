MasterChef's John Torode to share cooking tips at Summer Celebration north of Bedford

The event takes place at the beginning of July

Ever wondered how to make the perfect poached egg? Or perhaps you want to tackle something a little bit more complicated.

Well, help is at hand, as TV’s John Torode will be in Turvey next month.

Elderswell Village – a later living community – is hosting its Summer Celebration on Saturday, July 1 for residents and the wider community.

The MasterChef judge will be showcasing his culinary expertise and answering any of your burning cooking questions in a Q&A session.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’ll also be a swing band, stilt walkers, vintage sweet stand, a magician, cocktails and a barbecue lunch.