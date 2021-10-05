Marshall relocation of aerospace and defence businesses to Cranfield takes step closer

Marshall has confirmed it is pursuing Cranfield as its potential new home for its aerospace and defence business.

After identifying three potential new locations - Cranfield, Duxford and RAF Wyton - in 2019, Cranfield is now the only site in the frame.

Following the news its current location will be redeveloped, the company has confirmed it plans to relocate its aerospace and defence businesses by 2030.

Cranfield Airport

Marshall will now begin the process of preparing an outline planning application, with submission planned in autumn 2022.

This time last year, Bedford Today revealed how Cranfield University and Marshall had signed an option agreement ahead of a possible relocation deal

Marshall CEO Kathy Jenkins said: “Whilst we are disappointed that we haven’t been able to make either Duxford or Wyton work for us, we believe, given the obvious synergies between our aerospace business and Cranfield, that it is a very compelling option."

Cllr Richard Wenham, Central Bedfordshire Council leader, said: “We’re very pleased Cranfield is still being considered and moving to the next stage of the process. Given the strong focus on the aerospace sector at Cranfield we believe it would be an excellent location and we would welcome a large employer such as Marshall to the area.“

Kathy added: "However, like so many businesses, Covid-19 has changed a lot of things for us and this, coupled with recent announcements in relation to the early withdrawal of the RAF’s C-130 fleet, means we are not yet in a position to make a final decision about a choice of new home for our aerospace or land systems businesses.